Fairbanks pilot dies in plane accident on lake

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Fairbanks man is dead after flipping his plane in a lake at low speed Wednesday afternoon.

A dispatch by troopers said 75-year-old Jerald Stansel was pulled from the submerged plane after witnesses at the Chena Marina Airstrip reported that “the plane flipped over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.”

A troopers spokesperson said the first report came in around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and Stansel was extricated from the cockpit about 30 minutes later. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. Stansel’s next of kin have been notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, according to troopers.

