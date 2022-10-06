Fairbanks pilot dies in plane accident on lake

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Fairbanks man is dead after flipping his plane in a lake at low speed Wednesday afternoon.

A dispatch by troopers said 75-year-old Jerald Stansel was pulled from the submerged plane after witnesses at the Chena Marina Airstrip reported that “the plane flipped over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.”

A troopers spokesperson said the first report came in around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and Stansel was extricated from the cockpit about 30 minutes later. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. Stansel’s next of kin have been notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, according to troopers.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Coast Guard
Foreign nationals detained after boating from Russia to St. Lawrence Island
Gas prices have jumped way up in Alaska, seemingly overnight
Gas prices jump way up, but why?
Traffic is shown at a standstill as investigators process the scene of a car accident on the...
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway
The U.S. Coast Guard Healy (WAGB-20) transits through multi-year pack ice in the Arctic Ocean...
Coast Guard’s largest vessel reaches North Pole
Kevin Tuckfield
Anchorage ‘sexual predator’ serving 99 years gets 50 more from new convictions

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers badge
Sutton man killed in rollover crash
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Oct. 6, 2022 FastCast
State officials prepare for what could be additional damages to Western Alaska following a new...
State officials prepare for another storm to hit Northwestern Alaska