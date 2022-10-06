State officials prepare for storm to hit Northwestern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State officials addressed the public Wednesday afternoon regarding a new storm that is set to hit the northwest part of the state.

The press conference included a review of what actions state officials have taken so far in repairs from the aftermath left behind by Typhoon Merbok, and what they have planned in relief efforts following the new storm.

According to officials, 50 people continue to remain displaced in the impacted region of the state. State officials say no repairs will be able to be completed on the 15 houses that were completely damaged during the previous storm prior to the freeze.

Right now officials are still working in communities like Nome to repair roads that have sustained damage. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said their goal is to finish roadwork repair by Oct. 15, prior to the city receiving its first freeze of the season.

However, the new storm has the potential of pushing back those plans. The new storm is expected to revisit areas on the west coast with strong winds and immense coastal flooding again.

An official from the weather center said during the press conference that they do not expect these areas to be as heavily impacted, as they were in the first storm. However, both the potential setback delays and the full impact will not be determined until after the storm hits.

“We don’t know what this impending storm will do to that. That may push a freeze-up back a few days a week or so unless there is some extraordinary event that we’re not anticipating at this point. But nonetheless again we are pre-positioning assets. We can’t answer that question unfortunately until the storm actually hits and we see how that storm manifests itself,” Dunleavy said.

The state said they are taking precautions to prepare for the aftermath of this storm. Alaska National Guard currently has personnel mobilized in both Nome and Bethel. Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe said they are ready when needed.

“So, the same thing will happen. We will get the forces out there, the helicopters will be out there, and then depending on the damages, we’ll get the forces out to the various communities that need help. But this could be a different storm as we’ve heard. So, we are getting people ready now with what we call a warning order. And we will be ready to go,” Saxe said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.