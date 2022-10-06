Strong storm bring high winds and flooding to Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are elevated this morning across Southcentral Alaska as many are waking up to temperatures in the 50s.

Not only is it a mild one to start off the morning, but temperatures are already within a few degrees of the record. The record high for Anchorage is 60 degrees set back in 1963, with that record looking to be in jeopardy as temperatures are expected to warm through the day.

This will come as Turnagain Arm winds bend into Anchorage and drive our temperatures into the 50s and 60s. While record warmth is an issue throughout the day, we’re also seeing windy conditions and some scattered showers. The rain has subsided significantly from what we were seeing on previous mornings. While scattered activity will stay with us through the day, most of the rain will stay along the northern gulf coast region.

The big story statewide continues to be the strong storm moving through the Chukchi Sea. The storm itself is bringing high winds up to 65 mph, flooding concerns all across Western Alaska, falling temperatures and the possibility for a scattered wintry mix across the Northwestern Arctic Bureau. The greatest impacts will be felt along the Chukchi Sea Coast and the Western Arctic coast, as it’s here where water levels could be 5 to 7 feet above normal high tide. Further south, in areas that were hit hardest by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, the water levels will be lower 3 to 4 feet above normal high tide.

The storm will be a quick-moving system as a cold front sweeps across the state. We’ll begin to see the effects Friday evening into Saturday as rain moves through the region. For now, Saturday looks to be the wettest day, with many areas across Southcentral seeing 1 to 3 inches of rain, with localized heavier amounts. The heaviest rain will fall across parts of the Matanuska and Susitna valleys, Copper River Basin and Prince William Sound. It’s also possible that any remaining moisture left over by Sunday could lead to a brief shot of wintry weather for parts of Southcentral — this will only occur if we have any moisture remaining as the colder air arrives. Should this happen, little to no accumulation will be expected and will primarily be confined to the Valley.

As the cold front sweeps through the region, temperatures are set to fall into the 40s for highs. It’s possible next week could bring the first widespread frost/freeze of the season for Southcentral.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.