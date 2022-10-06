Sutton man killed in rollover crash

SUTTON, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sutton man was killed in a crash in Sutton early Thursday morning, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers got a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Jonesville Mine Road in Sutton.

Arriving troopers and Emergency Medical Services responders found 57-year-old William Kompkoff dead inside a Toyota Tundra that was on its roof in a ditch. Troopers said Kompkoff failed to round a bend and went into a ditch, hitting a driveway embankment that caused the truck to roll before stopping on its roof.

Kompkoff’s next of kin have been notified, troopers said.

