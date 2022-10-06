Wasilla homeowners drained over flooding issues

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When you turn onto Mariah Drive near Wasilla-Fishhook Road, it quickly becomes apparent that there’s an issue with drainage. Standing and flowing water is visible across multiple properties in the neighborhood.

One family on Charley Drive has been running four separate pumps for nearly two weeks straight after their home’s crawl space flooded with two feet of water and their surrounding yard was semi-submerged.

“We had a moat on all three sides of our house,” said property owner Kylene Everett. “We’ve been pumping, trying to get water out of here with no help. No end in sight.”

Everett and her husband purchased their Wasilla home in 2019, and until this year had barely even seen a puddle on their property—but things have since changed.

Development of a new subdivision — Cooper Woods — located behind Everett’s neighborhood is now underway. Not long after construction began, water issues arose, and multiple properties in her neighborhood flooded.

“Either they have hit an aquifer or they have broken the marsh wall,” Everett said.

It’s clear the new subdivision has drainage problems, with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has placing signs in the area to warn drivers of water.

Signs warning drivers of water overrun have been placed in the new Cooper Woods subdivision by the Mat-Su Borough. (AKNS)

According to Everett, the borough is aware, but not doing much about it.

“We’ve stopped them on the streets and their response is they can’t help us. We’re on private property, they can’t do anything,” Everett said.

“I’m worried about the integrity of my house.”

The developer of the Cooper Woods Subdivision, Jim Cooper, said the borough took over ownership of the roads and right-of-ways in the area about a year ago.

“Getting, you know, gas and water in there, the right-of-way had to be given to them,” said Cooper phone this afternoon. “It’s definitely an issue and needs to be resolved.”

The borough employee that Everett has been in contact with, as well as the borough’s Planning and Land Use Department, did not respond to a request comment this afternoon.

As temperatures drop, Everett’s concern will continue to grow, and she hopes for a solution before the water flowing onto her property freezes in its place.

