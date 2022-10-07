Ellie’s Furcast: Puppy Dog Treats by Abbey

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At just 16 years old and a full time student who participates in multiple extracurricular activities, Abbey Markell decided to become an entrepreneur.

“I love baking and cooking, it’s always been an interest for me,” said Markell.

“And I love dogs.”

So Markell decided to mix two of her passions together and bake up a business — Puppy Dog Treats By Abbey.

She creates the cutest cookies and cakes, all made with healthy, dog-friendly ingredients such as peanut butter, pumpkin and Alaskan salmon.

One of her best selling products? Personalized Alaska License plate cookies.

Treats made by Abbey Markell are sold at local pet store, AK Bark. (KTUU)

“I love making the treats, decorating them. It’s a lot of fun,“ Markell said.

“But hanging out with dogs and seeing them and seeing their reactions to the treatsIt’s always a lot of fun because they always have those big smiles and their cute faces.”

And while Markell does take orders over the phone and through her website, customers can also head to either location of AK Bark to buy them.

“I bought a refrigerated bakery display case to help her out and we’re marketing her goods here,” AK Bark owner Mark Robokoff said.

“Now we have locally baked treats, they’re refrigerated, there’s no preservatives, and you’re not only getting a cute, happy treat for your dog, but you’re also helping a young girl start her business here in Alaska.”

To make sure every treat is ready to sell, Markell is accompanied by her quality control specialist and taste tester, her best friend, Jaina — a St. Bernard and Bernedoodle mix.

And while she’s just starting out, she has big plans for the future.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but I’m willing to put in the effort,” Markell said.

