Fall storms amp up wind, waves and temperatures

Warnings and advisories stretch into Friday, weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:21 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds battered western and northern coasts Thursday, with damage being reported in a few communities too.

Cape Lisburne saw a 90 mph wind gust and Savoonga was blasted with a 75 mph gust. The highest winds tonight will be along the northern coast.

Barrow, now known as Utqiagvik, had damage to report. Water is reported on main roads and a home lost its roof.

Warnings and advisories will continue tonight and Friday.

A new storm is set to impact the southwest coast on Friday and during Friday night. In anticipation of that, a coastal flood and high surf advisory will extend into Saturday.

Southeast Alaska has enjoyed some nice October weather, and will again on Friday. The clear conditions will yield one weather advisory: a dense fog advisory that encompasses most of the region goes into effect early Friday at 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Drivers—use caution and your headlights!

