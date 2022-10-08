City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, something new appeared at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage.

Parks and Recreation posted notices around the campground stating the site is due to empty in 15 days, and all remaining campers would have to leave.

“It will be enforced on Thursday, Oct. 20,” Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff said.

“In the meantime, everybody here has been noticed that they have plenty of time to gather their things and work towards their next destination.”

The city is legally required to have sufficient shelter space available before it can empty the campground. Braniff said he is confident that would be the case.

As of Friday there were 102 people staying at the Sullivan Arena with room for 48 more and an additional 50 under emergency circumstances. Braniff said other shelter space should become available soon.

Some campers have already left the campground. Braniff said about 60 people left when the campground officially closed Oct. 1, many of them to the Sullivan Arena. That’s the same day the gate was locked, and shortly thereafter, social service agencies stopped providing meals and other services.

“Where we are at now, a week later, is we’ve gone from roughly 200 people in the campground to 100,” Braniff said.

“And I think right now, especially with this relatively warm weather, it’s pleasant out, that folks are staying put for the time being. But 13 days from now, the abatement will be up and we’ll work to clear and clean the campground then.”

According to Braniff, the city is willing to store some of people’s personal belongings beyond the required 30 days and they should be able to retrieve them any time. Vehicles that don’t run and aren’t moved will be towed.

He also expected bathrooms to be locked and water turned off to the campground early next week. He also said a dozen port-a-potties will remain on site until the abatement begins, and that the city will continue to help people seeking shelter.

“We don’t want anybody to leave here and not have somewhere to go,” Braniff said.

“We’ll help them identify a shelter and transport them there if we can.”

