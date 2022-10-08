Houston mayor, deputy mayor, treasurer step down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three top officials from the city of Houston have abruptly resigned from their posts.

City of Houston mayor Virgie Thompson, deputy mayor Lance Wilson, and city treasurer Sally Schug tendered their resignations, effective Oct. 7.

The reason for their resignations is unknown.

In spartan letters of resignation, Thompson and Wilson’s stated the end of their employment with the city as 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, while Schug’s letter states the end of her service was 5 p.m. that day.

The letters are included in the regular meeting agenda for the upcoming Houston City Council meeting to be held on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Thompson and Wilson, in addition to their mayoral duties, are stepping down as members of the city council as well.

Both Thompson and Wilson were elected to their positions just under a year ago. Thompson’s term on the council was due to end in Oct. 2023, while Wilson’s would be the following year.

None of the former elected officials returned calls for comment this evening.

