South Anchorage area has a power outage Saturday morning
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 1000 residents in South Anchorage are without power, reported around 10:40 a.m. on Chugach Electric’s social media page.
According to an update from Chugach Electric at 10:10 a.m. a crew has removed a tree from the line.
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a high wind warning for the Anchorage Municipality, but with a focus on the Anchorage Hillside and Turnagain arm until 1 a.m. Expect sustained winds of 40-50 mph and as high as 65 mph.
Chugach Electric reports that this is a good time to charge your electronics and get emergency supplies ready.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
