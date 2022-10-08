South Anchorage area has a power outage Saturday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 1000 residents in South Anchorage are without power, reported around 10:40 a.m. on Chugach Electric’s social media page.

According to an update from Chugach Electric at 10:10 a.m. a crew has removed a tree from the line.

South Anchorage outage update 10:10 am Saturday: The crew has removed the tree from the line. More materials are being brought to the site to make repairs. — Chugach Electric (@chugachelectric) October 8, 2022

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a high wind warning for the Anchorage Municipality, but with a focus on the Anchorage Hillside and Turnagain arm until 1 a.m. Expect sustained winds of 40-50 mph and as high as 65 mph.

Chugach Electric reports that this is a good time to charge your electronics and get emergency supplies ready.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

