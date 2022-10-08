South Anchorage area has a power outage Saturday morning

South Anchorage has power outage Saturday morning.
South Anchorage has power outage Saturday morning.(Courtesy - National Weather Service)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 1000 residents in South Anchorage are without power, reported around 10:40 a.m. on Chugach Electric’s social media page.

According to an update from Chugach Electric at 10:10 a.m. a crew has removed a tree from the line.

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a high wind warning for the Anchorage Municipality, but with a focus on the Anchorage Hillside and Turnagain arm until 1 a.m. Expect sustained winds of 40-50 mph and as high as 65 mph.

Chugach Electric reports that this is a good time to charge your electronics and get emergency supplies ready.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is shown at a standstill as investigators process the scene of a car accident on the...
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway identified
U.S. Coast Guard
Foreign nationals detained after boating from Russia to St. Lawrence Island
Zobaidul Amin
Man arrested in ‘child exploitation enterprise’ with ‘unprecedented number of victims’ in Alaska, abroad
Residents cast their votes at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough building in Palmer.
Houston mayor, deputy mayor, treasurer step down
Two Russians who landed on St. Lawrence Island are now seeking asylum in the U.S.
2 Russians who landed on St. Lawrence Island now seeking asylum in the US

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration has updated and increased the T-routes within the state of...
FAA alters, adds routes for Alaska air travel
Residents cast their votes at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough building in Palmer.
Houston mayor, deputy mayor, treasurer step down
Diane Bryant did not receive this year's PFD after hackers changed her banking information on...
Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information
Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information