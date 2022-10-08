Stormy weather for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Ready for some October rain? Impressive rainfall projections are likely for the southern parts of the state through the weekend.

Estimates call for 1 to 2 inches from Homer north to Wasilla, and 2 to 4+ inches from Seward to Whittier, Valdez and Cordova.

Cooler air will flow in on the back side of the storm system by Sunday night, and that will really drop the temperatures down into next week.

Anchorage could see a frost/freeze by Wednesday night of next week.

Rain will replace the dry weather the Panhandle had enjoyed the last several days, along with the warmer temperatures.

Hot spot for Friday is Klawock with 65 degrees, and the cold spot went to Nuiqsut, along the arctic coast, where the temperature dropped to 25 degrees early on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.