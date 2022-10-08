Stormy weather for the weekend

Heavy rain in parts of southcentral to southeast Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Ready for some October rain? Impressive rainfall projections are likely for the southern parts of the state through the weekend.

Estimates call for 1 to 2 inches from Homer north to Wasilla, and 2 to 4+ inches from Seward to Whittier, Valdez and Cordova.

Cooler air will flow in on the back side of the storm system by Sunday night, and that will really drop the temperatures down into next week.

Anchorage could see a frost/freeze by Wednesday night of next week.

Rain will replace the dry weather the Panhandle had enjoyed the last several days, along with the warmer temperatures.

Hot spot for Friday is Klawock with 65 degrees, and the cold spot went to Nuiqsut, along the arctic coast, where the temperature dropped to 25 degrees early on Friday.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Coast Guard
Foreign nationals detained after boating from Russia to St. Lawrence Island
Traffic is shown at a standstill as investigators process the scene of a car accident on the...
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway identified
Zobaidul Amin
Man arrested in ‘child exploitation enterprise’ with ‘unprecedented number of victims’ in Alaska, abroad
Alaska State Troopers badge
Sutton man killed in rollover crash
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Fairbanks pilot dies in plane accident on lake

Latest News

Utqiagvuk Flooding-Carolyn Ahsoak -JP 10-7-22
Stormy weather for the weekend
Pouncing fox_Ryan Akeya Sr. -JP 10-6-22
Fall storms amp up wind, waves and temperatures
Pouncing fox_Ryan Akeya Sr. -JP 10-6-22
Fall storms amp up wind, waves & temperatures
Strong storm bring high winds and flooding to Western Alaska
Strong storm bring high winds and flooding to Western Alaska