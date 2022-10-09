Flood advisory issued for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 9:40 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Anchorage that is in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday.

At 9:35 a.m. doppler radar and automated rain gauges showed heavy rain in the municipality. Up to .5 inches of rain have fallen with .3 to .5 inches of additional rainfall possible.

The National Weather Services issues flood advisory for Anchorage (KTUU)

“Smaller creeks and streams may reach bankfull. Minor flooding is possible along the Campbell Creek Trail and Chester Creek Trail,” the National Weather Service says.

The National Weather Service advises to not drive on flooded roads and to be aware of your surroundings.

