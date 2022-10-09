Rain ends as wet snow for some on Sunday

Rain will end as a period of wet snow for some in higher elevations of Southcentral on Sunday
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain returns to the Anchorage bowl overnight and continues on Sunday. Slowly but surely colder air will continue to work into the region as the storm system responsible for both Saturday’s strong, gusty winds and the rainfall moves out to the north and east. This will mean there’s a good chance that rain may end as a period of wet snow. This is especially true for the Anchorage Hillside above 500 feet in elevation, where only minor accumulations could occur.

Temperatures will continue to fall from a midnight high near 50 degrees, down through the 40s on Sunday, then into the 30s with Monday morning low temperatures flirting with the freezing mark for the first time this young cold weather season. Yes, even at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Anchorage’s westside. Cold air continuing to be pumped south into the Anchorage area on Monday will mean temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s on Monday, which fortunately is a federal holiday. Not so fortunate, perhaps, additional moisture and energy will be arriving from the south and west to bring mixed rain and snow at times to much of the area during the day as well as into Tuesday, and possibly early Wednesday morning.

Cold, but dry weather, is on tap for the middle part of the week. Enough cold air may still be in place ahead of the next storm system for precipitation to start as a period of wet snow Friday night before changing over to rain on Saturday. Fortunately, there’s plenty of time to fine-tune those forecast details. Let’s just get through this first “shock to the system” before worrying about the next one.

Stay warm, and enjoy the change of scenery from brown to white, if you get it.

