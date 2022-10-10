FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications

Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for Oct. 10, 2022.
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance.

FEMA teams are arriving in Kipnuk and Kotlik on Monday and will be in Toksook Bay and Koyuk on Tuesday, according to a release from the agency.

Teams will inspect houses and help residents who experienced damage from the storms register for FEMA assistance.

Residents may also register with FEMA field specialists by calling1-866-342-1699, or register online at disasterassistance.gov.

If residents require an accommodation — such as spoken language resources, mobility assistance, or sign language interpreting services — they can call or text 907-727-6221 or email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov.

If residents feel they have experienced discrimination, they can call the FEMA Civil Rights Resource at 833-285-7448 or 800-462-7585 (TTY/TDD), or email FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov. Inspectors will have appropriate federal identification and will never charge for assistance.

More information is also available about FEMA support at FEMA Disaster Site, and updates from FEMA Region 10 are available on the agency’s Twitter page.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flood advisory issued for area south of Trapper Creek
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
High winds causing power outages
High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage and Hillside Saturday
Traffic is shown at a standstill as investigators process the scene of a car accident on the...
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway identified
Campers have received notice that they'll have to leave on October 20th
City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground

Latest News

Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear public comment on a resolution to use municipality-owned...
Anchorage Assembly to discuss Golden Lion Hotel in upcoming meeting
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update on a hit-and-run collision on...
FastCast Oct. 10, 2022
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
Anchorage Assembly meeting preview
Anchorage Assembly meeting preview