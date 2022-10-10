FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance.

FEMA teams are arriving in Kipnuk and Kotlik on Monday and will be in Toksook Bay and Koyuk on Tuesday, according to a release from the agency.

Teams will inspect houses and help residents who experienced damage from the storms register for FEMA assistance.

Residents may also register with FEMA field specialists by calling1-866-342-1699, or register online at disasterassistance.gov.

If residents require an accommodation — such as spoken language resources, mobility assistance, or sign language interpreting services — they can call or text 907-727-6221 or email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov.

If residents feel they have experienced discrimination, they can call the FEMA Civil Rights Resource at 833-285-7448 or 800-462-7585 (TTY/TDD), or email FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov. Inspectors will have appropriate federal identification and will never charge for assistance.

More information is also available about FEMA support at FEMA Disaster Site, and updates from FEMA Region 10 are available on the agency’s Twitter page.

