First widespread frost/freeze of the season returns to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For a brief time Monday morning, temperatures touched freezing for the first time this season at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. It’s the fourth latest freeze on record for Anchorage, as the first week and a half of October brought the warmest start to the month on record.

For the time being the warmer weather will be put on hold. Several days will feature highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with morning lows dipping at or below freezing.

Despite the cold start to the morning, temperatures will rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s later today. It will be the coldest day and week that Anchorage has seen since about April. Anchorage would likely warm into the mid-40s if it wasn’t for the increasing clouds and wintry mix chances moving into Southcentral through the late afternoon and evening hours.

While many areas at sea level will initially start off as rain, expect a changeover to a wintry mix through the evening as temperatures fall.

The greatest chance for snow accumulation will be seen for Anchorage, Eagle River Hillside, Glen Alps, and higher elevations. Light accumulation can’t be ruled out for areas at sea level, as the ground is still warm enough to melt anything that falls. The only exception will be for areas along and east of Palmer along the Glenn Highway, which could see some light accumulation through the night as colder air arrives.

Another chance of light snow looks possible Wednesday night into Thursday, although a better opportunity exists over Prince William Sound and through the Copper River Basin.

The quick-moving system will move out of Southcentral and into the Southeast through the night. This will keep showers and warmer weather in the forecast for the Panhandle through much of this week, with the colder weather remaining over mainland Alaska.

As the wintry mix exits Southcentral, colder air will gradually spill in over the Alaska Range. This will keep morning lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s across much of Southcentral, with daily highs remaining in the lower 40s.

While this week will feature the coldest weather in Anchorage since April, the week will feature a sharp pattern shift. An incoming low out of the Bering will likely drive temperatures well into the 40s once more by Sunday, with overnight lows once again climbing above freezing.

Soak up the sunshine this week!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.