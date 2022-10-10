Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 8:07 a.m. Monday Anchorage police responded to 5500 Arctic Boulevard regarding shots being fired, according to an online dispatch.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

“The northbound and southbound lanes of Arctic Boulevard, at West 56th Avenue, have been shut down while police work the scene,” police wrote.

Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard (Kim Daehnke (KTUU))

Police advise staying away from this area. Please use another route.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

