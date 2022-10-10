Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, police say

Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard(Kim Daehnke)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 8:07 a.m. Monday Anchorage police responded to 5500 Arctic Boulevard regarding shots being fired, according to an online dispatch.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

“The northbound and southbound lanes of Arctic Boulevard, at West 56th Avenue, have been shut down while police work the scene,” police wrote.

Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard(Kim Daehnke (KTUU))

Police advise staying away from this area. Please use another route.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flood advisory issued for area south of Trapper Creek
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
High winds causing power outages
High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage & Hillside Saturday
shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
Campers have received notice that they'll have to leave on October 20th
City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground
Traffic is shown at a standstill as investigators process the scene of a car accident on the...
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway identified

Latest News

Anchorage Assembly meeting preview
Anchorage Assembly meeting preview
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
2022 Alaska State Tennis
2022 Alaska State Tennis