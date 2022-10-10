Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

APD says it is searching for a suspect after a vehicle crashed into two pedestrians in Muldoon
shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene(Jeremy Kashatok)
By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hit-and-run left two pedestrians hospitalized Sunday evening, according to the Anchorage Police Department, which said one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

The crash, APD said, happened near the corner of E. 4th Ave. and Muldoon Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

At last check, northbound lanes of Muldoon remained closed at the crash site, along with one of the southbound lanes.

So far, APD has not released information on a potential suspect or the vehicle that is said to have fled the scene.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the collision, please call APD dispatch at 311, or dial (907) 786-8900 to contact dispatchers.

