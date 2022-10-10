Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hit-and-run left two pedestrians hospitalized Sunday evening, according to the Anchorage Police Department, which said one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

The crash, APD said, happened near the corner of E. 4th Ave. and Muldoon Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

At last check, northbound lanes of Muldoon remained closed at the crash site, along with one of the southbound lanes.

So far, APD has not released information on a potential suspect or the vehicle that is said to have fled the scene.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the collision, please call APD dispatch at 311, or dial (907) 786-8900 to contact dispatchers.

