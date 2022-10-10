Preview of Anchorage Assembly meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -With winter right around the corner, Anchorage community council representatives say these next Assembly meetings are crucial for some of Alaska’s most vulnerable residents.

Among the items up for consideration is an ordinance to allow the Golden Lion Hotel property to be used as a temporary homeless shelter.

The Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration say they are committed to finding solutions. Some of the items to be introduced at the meeting are increased rates for solid waste disposal, appropriation of alcohol beverages retail sales tax dollars, and timelines for vacancies in the Assembly and in the Mayor’s office.

S J. Klein, who is the chair of the Municipal Housing and Homelessness and Neighborhood Development Commission, has been following the struggle between the Assembly and Bronson’s administration as they work to find a solution for homelessness in Anchorage.

“Unfortunately, Anchorage is suffering because the two can’t come to a compromise,” Klein said.

Klein adds that the plans need to be long-term.

“I would like to see the Assembly and the Mayor forget about what has happened in the past and start to think about what will happen in the future because the past is done. We have years together as a city and if we don’t work towards a solution we’re never going to get there” Klein said.

Scott McMurren, who is with the Rogers Park Community Council, says the longer the disagreement is drawn out, the higher the likelihood that at-risk Alaskans suffer

“I would encourage them to redouble their efforts and get it worked out, whether it’s a short-term plan or a long-term plan. Winter is coming and we’ve known that for some time, so get to work,” McMurren said.

The upcoming Assembly meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Loussac Library.

You can also tune in to the Assembly’s live stream.

Public testimony can be done in person or via email. To testify by phone, sign up by 5 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.