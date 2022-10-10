Preview of Anchorage Assembly meeting

Anchorage Assembly meeting preview
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -With winter right around the corner, Anchorage community council representatives say these next Assembly meetings are crucial for some of Alaska’s most vulnerable residents.

Among the items up for consideration is an ordinance to allow the Golden Lion Hotel property to be used as a temporary homeless shelter.

Related: Neighborhoods react to Assembly’s push for Golden Lion emergency shelter plan

The Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration say they are committed to finding solutions. Some of the items to be introduced at the meeting are increased rates for solid waste disposal, appropriation of alcohol beverages retail sales tax dollars, and timelines for vacancies in the Assembly and in the Mayor’s office.

S J. Klein, who is the chair of the Municipal Housing and Homelessness and Neighborhood Development Commission, has been following the struggle between the Assembly and Bronson’s administration as they work to find a solution for homelessness in Anchorage.

Related: City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground

“Unfortunately, Anchorage is suffering because the two can’t come to a compromise,” Klein said.

Klein adds that the plans need to be long-term.

“I would like to see the Assembly and the Mayor forget about what has happened in the past and start to think about what will happen in the future because the past is done. We have years together as a city and if we don’t work towards a solution we’re never going to get there” Klein said.

Scott McMurren, who is with the Rogers Park Community Council, says the longer the disagreement is drawn out, the higher the likelihood that at-risk Alaskans suffer

“I would encourage them to redouble their efforts and get it worked out, whether it’s a short-term plan or a long-term plan. Winter is coming and we’ve known that for some time, so get to work,” McMurren said.

The upcoming Assembly meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Loussac Library.

You can also tune in to the Assembly’s live stream.

Public testimony can be done in person or via email. To testify by phone, sign up by 5 p.m. Monday.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flood advisory issued for area south of Trapper Creek
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
High winds causing power outages
High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage & Hillside Saturday
Traffic is shown at a standstill as investigators process the scene of a car accident on the...
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway identified
Campers have received notice that they'll have to leave on October 20th
City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground

Latest News

Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update on a hit-and-run collision on...
FastCast Oct. 10, 2022
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, police say
Anchorage Assembly meeting preview
Anchorage Assembly meeting preview
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries