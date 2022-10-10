State champions crowned in three different divisions of high school cross-country

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan athletes from across the state converged on the Bartlett High School trails for the 2022 ASAA State Cross Country Running Championships.

446 athletes ran 5,000 meters at the Bartlett High School trails but only 6 were crowned state champions. In the lowest division, it was an athlete from the smallest team in the field who placed first. Taylor Eddington from Tri-Valley is the only Viking that runs cross country and had to train alone all season.

“I guess it is kind of hard to motivate myself to run faster without a team encouraging me, but I have family to encourage me,” said Division 3 girls champion Taylor Eddington.

D3 GIRLS TOTAL TIME Taylor Eddington-Tri-Valley 20:29 Ari’el Godinez Long-Haines 20:43 Ourea Busk-Unalakleet 20:56 Pagen Lester-Bristol Bay 21:31 Teagan Rude-Glennallen 21:46

In Div. 3, Daniel Harrison won the boy’s race, winning by 6 seconds, Harrison helped bring the Wrangell Wolves their first team title in cross country since the 1990′s. The Wolves had five runners in the top ten proving that all of that training during the season really paid off.

“I am so pumped, this is what I came here to do this year. We have been training hard and we have definitely put in the work and it feels amazing. I couldn’t be happier. This is what I came here to do, so I am so pumped,” Harrison said.

D3 BOYS TOTAL TIME Daniel Harrison-Wrangell 17:30 Daniel Aspery-Petersburg 17:36 Luke Davis-Haines 17:48 Devlyn Campbell-Wrangell 18:03 Andrew Hansen-Haines 18:16

For the Div. 2 girls, it came right down to the end between two Sitka runners: senior Anna Prussian and sophomore Clare Mullin. They almost crossed the line together but the senior would take the crown in her final high school race.

“It feels really amazing. It was kind of emotional racing with her one last time. She and I train together every single day so we have a really good connection on the course. We know when to go together and it was really nice,” Prussian said.

D2 GIRLS TOTAL TIME Anna Prussian-Sitka 20:01 Clare Mullin-Sitka 20:02 Jayna Boonstra-Kenai 20:23 Megan Nelson-Grace Christian 20:41 Hailey Ingalls-Seward 20:46

Geremu Daggett and Colton Merriner, both Grace Christian runners, were about to finish in the top 15 when Merriner collapsed and was having a hard time getting back up just steps away from the finish line. Daggett, instead of crossing the finish line, stopped and went back to help his teammate — basically having to drag Merriner across the line. Merriner is okay and even though helping his teammate resulted in Daggett losing his individual standing he says he wouldn’t change a thing.

“Well, the consequences didn’t really pass through my mind at the moment. It was just more Colton has been working really hard this season. Everyone on our team has, and I’m like, he has to finish this race. I am not just going to leave him, I would feel bad if I just left him,” Germu Daggett continued. “I would not take anything back because I don’t know what would have happened. I don’t really know the plan that god has so he had me there, and I helped Colton finish. I finished and it was awesome today.”

D2 BOYS TOTAL TIME David Sliwinski-Grace Christian 15;55 Seamus McDonough-Homer 15:57 Robbie Annett-Grace Christian 16:34 Annan Weiland-Sitka 16:44 Silas Demmert-Sitka 16:56

The Div. 1 girls’ race was won by Campbell Peterson, who has competed in nine races this year and won all nine. Peterson lead the race from start to finish and she finally captured the elusive individual state championship after finishing as the runner-up last season. Peterson was highlighted as Alaska’s New’s Source Athlete of the Week leading up to state and proved that she is not only a good runner but a good person.

“More than the victory or anything, I hope to leave behind just a positive impression of how you should treat people. I guess, after the race, during the race, before the race, just being really friendly — being really nice and appreciating that anyone that comes out here is amazing,” Peterson said.

D1 GIRLS TOTAL TIME Campbell Peterson-Chugiak 19:16 Sophia Jedlicki-Soldotna 19:36 Addison Capozzi-Chugiak 19:47 Etta Eller-Juneau 19:48 tani Boonstra-Soldotna 19:52

In the Div. 1 boy’s race, it was a toss-up. No runner has dominated this season with different winners every week. In the end, it was Matthew Rongitsch, a recent transfer to Colony High School from North Dakota. Rongitsch wins his first and last race on Alaskan soil.

“I don’t know man, it’s amazing. Nothing I have ever experienced before obviously, I have never taken first place in something this crazy. I have no complaints, I’m very happy, ” Rongitsch said.

D1 BOYS TOTAL TIME Matthew Rongitsch-Colony 16:13 Zac Cheyette-Colony 16:29 Tobias Buchanan-Colony 16:39 Blaise Boyer-South 16:39 Henry Michener-Eagle River 16:49

