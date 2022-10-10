Temps drop to freezing or below early Monday with another round of wet snow and rain by late afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Anchorage and Southcentral residents woke up Sunday morning to the sound of a steady, if not heavy, rainfall outside. At Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, 0.68 inches fell by the time the rain ended early afternoon. This amount, however, was enough to cause water to pond on roads with poor drainage. The rainfall runoff also caused quick water level rises in both Campbell and Chester Creeks, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory for the Municipality. That Advisory was allowed to expire at 4 p.m. Sunday, with no further action necessary.

Sunday morning’s rainfall was part of a large storm system moving northeastward from Kodiak, over eastern Prince William Sound, then up into the Interior, passing well southeast of Fairbanks, but still close enough to bring them approximately 2 inches of snow as of 6 p.m. In fact, there’s a nice little coating of white covering the ground across much of the Interior, up into the Brooks Range, and even along sections of the Arctic and Northwest coasts.

Believe it or not, the same storm system was also responsible for bringing windy and very wet weather to Southeast on Sunday. There will be less wind and more light to scattered areas of rain moving through the region on Monday and into early Tuesday. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, generally in the low to mid 50s across the region on Monday.

Turning attention back to Southcentral, the next storm system is already winding up across the central and eastern Aleutians and will bring wind gusts as high as 70 mph along with areas of rain overnight and into Monday. It is this same system that will quickly move onto the Alaska Peninsula Monday morning then into Southcentral during the afternoon hours.

With drier conditions and a partly cloudy sky overnight, temperatures will drop to around freezing by Monday morning, with colder valley and hillside locations seeing readings possibly into the upper 20s. Temperatures on Monday will struggle to get out of the 30s. With cold air in place, the storm’s moisture has a greater potential to fall as snow rather than rain. This is especially true for locations at 750 feet above sea level and above. Only very minor accumulations, if at all, should be expected through early Tuesday morning.

Fortunately again, Monday is a Federal Holiday, which Alaska observes as “Indigenous People’s Day,” so hopefully traffic in the afternoon as rain and wet snow pelts the windshield is much lighter than usual, giving all traveler’s a little extra time and distance to make it safely where they need to go.

