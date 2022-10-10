Voters in Alaska need to register by midnight Sunday for the general election

By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline to register to vote for Alaskans is Sunday at midnight for the general election on Nov. 8.

Register to vote or update your registration can be completed online at the Division of Elections website.

Alaskans can register to vote at the Division of Elections regional offices.

Registering by paper is available. Send in the completed form by fax, mail, or email an attachment to a Regional Election Office.

Sample ballots for the general election are available online.

Voters can select Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka, Democrat Pat Chesbro, or Republican Buzz Kelly for the U.S. Senate.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is running against Democrat Les Gara, Republican Charlie Pierce, and former Gov. Bill Walker.

Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin is running against Democrat U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, Republican Nicholas Begich, and Libertarian Chris Bye.

Voters will again use ranked-choice voting.

