$80M port project in Whitter will add cruise ship docks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Passengers arriving in Whittier on Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ships will have a new place to dock in the near future. On Monday, Oct. 10, Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined other officials in picking up a shovel to break ground on phase one of an $80 million port project in Whittier.

The joint venture between Huna Totem Development Corporation, Norwegian Cruise Line and the City of Whittier will add a new double-sided dock at the head of the bay, as well as a new terminal building where passengers will disembark.

“Our expectation is guests will have an incredible arrival experience as they come through Prince William Sound,” said Huna Totem Corporation CEO Russell Dick. “We’ll have a nice terminal building, a dry, comfortable, warm place to be where they can meet their buses or their trains or depart on tours around Whittier or outside of Whittier.”

The idea is to bring more tourists to both Alaska — and the small Prince William Sound community — something Dunleavy said he supports.

“This 80-million-dollar project will create jobs, economic activity and revenue for the great city of Whitter,” Dunleavy said. “This is a smart phase-development approach. Over time, it will hopefully add housing, hotel rooms, cruise berths, boat launches and harbor infrastructure. This makes Whittier more than just a destination, not just for our outside guests, but for folks like us that live here all year long.”

Whittier Mayor Dave Dickason said local residents have concerns about the project, especially later phases that would add tourist amenities in town.

“They’re worried that it will change the character of the place, they’re living here for a reason,” Dickason said.

But Dickason said he personally believes having a second dock for cruise ships in the community will be a good thing.

“We got 45 ships here this last year and honestly it didn’t really effect us, it didn’t really impact us that much because those cruise ships come in in the middle of the night and most of the passengers are gone by 9 o’clock in the morning,” Dickason said. “So it really doesn’t impact us that much and I feel like this project will be much the same, maybe even better because it’s down here at this end of the bay, at the head of the bay, rather than right across the street there, across from the core area of town.”

Crews have already started clearing space for the new terminal building. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.