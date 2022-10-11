Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business

Owner says customers with unused gift cards have options to redeem value
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After 30 years in business, the owners of Allure Day Spa and Hair Design say they are closing their doors.

The decision, they say, was a difficult one, but they are closed forever now.

“I think a lot of people are feeling the effects from COVID, and it’s just been a difficult ride, so we decided, ‘Hey you know, it’s been 30 years.’ It was a very difficult choice to make that decision,” Kari Hall said.

Hall is the owner and operator of the popular downtown business, which she opened with her business partner Susan Hoedel on April 1, 1992.

Hall says she raised her daughter Kendall while running Allure, and both are facing a challenge in saying goodbye.

“It’s very welcoming, I grew up in this building so it’s like a second home for me, I feel really good about the time that I’ve worked here,” Kendall Hall said.

The elder Hall says telling her staff of the closure was one of the hardest parts, but she believes it was the right thing to do.

Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO Bill Popp explained it’s hard to see any long-standing business in the Anchorage community go.

“There comes a point in time where any number of businesses do ultimately close due to circumstances that we may not necessarily understand, but that the owners do,” Popp said.

“We have also suffered from the issues of COVID, to the point of not having a really good supply chain line, to not having products shipped on time, to clients not booking as much due to the economic needs of what the community are,” Hall said.

Despite a loan forgiveness boost from the Paycheck Protection Program, Hall said that the ripple effects from the pandemic were just too much and she believes people’s budgets for personal care have shrunk.

“A lot of people simply can’t afford it, and because of that factor, there was pretty much the writing on the wall,” Hall said.

Hall also says many of her service providers ended up moving out of state.

Still, she says she’s proud of her work over the years, and is grateful to have seen many former employees grow at allure.

“Through the process, we could have never done it without our support staff and our amazing, amazing clients,” Hall said. “So with all that, I am forever grateful for the run we had of 30 years. We’re just going to miss everyone.”

Hall said there have also been questions about gift card refunds from the business. Hall says all clients are welcome to submit refund requests to the email address marketing@allurehairdesign.com. Customers are asked to please make sure to include the gift card number and a phone number. Hall says all requests will be processed in a timely manner.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they...
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Flood advisory issued for area south of Trapper Creek
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
Governor Dunleavy helps with groundbreaking for new cruise ship dock in Whittier
$80M port project in Whittier will add cruise ship docks

Latest News

Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska...
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications
Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta
Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta
Passengers arriving in Whittier on Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ships will have a new place to...
$80M port project in Whitter will add cruise ship docks