Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two more flocks of domestic birds have been confirmed to have avian influenza by the Office of the State Veterinarian.

A press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation said that one flock of barnyard chickens and another mixed poultry flock — both in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough — were confirmed to have the highly contagious bird flu (HPAI). Although the human risk is low, flock owners are encouraged to keep their birds separated from wild birds to reduce the risk of spread.

“Report any suspicious illness in your flock to your veterinarian or to the Office of the State Veterinarian,” Alaska State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Gerlach said. “Report any sick or dead wild birds to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”

The release said that bird flu has been detected in 570 wild birds and four backyard flocks this year in Alaska. The first case this year was confirmed in April, and the department confirmed over a dozen cases less than a month later.

The release said that the risk of infection is currently rising as birds migrate south for the winter, creating more opportunities to interact with — and spread the bird flu to — more domestic flocks.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s hotline for sick or dead birds in Alaska is 1-866-527-3358.

The department also provided more information on outbreaks on their website, as well as additional information on flock protection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The release said that symptoms of bird flu include “Sudden death of multiple birds in the flock, nasal discharge, sneezing, coughing, or respiratory distress are very concerning and should be reported. Other signs of HPAI include a significant drop in water consumption, diarrhea, lethargy, abnormal behavior or difficulty walking, blue discoloration of the comb and wattles, or swollen comb, wattles, legs, or head.”

The release encourages flock owners not to allow birds to range freely if there are wild geese or ducks nearby, or if located near water bodies that could be contaminated. The release also encourages covering coops and runs to protect from overhead birds.

