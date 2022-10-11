Coldest stretch of weather since April settles into Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For roughly 2 months, temperatures in Southcentral hovered near or above average. Thanks to the recent weather pattern, temperatures have taken a shift towards cooler than normal. This lead to Southcentral seeing it’s first snowfall and freeze of the season on the same day. While little to no accumulation occurred at lower elevations, higher elevations of the Anchorage Hillside saw up to 1.5 inches of snow. The snow and wintry mix across Southcentral has come to an end, with just some lingering flurries as the low fizzles out. Wiht drier weather and sunshine expected today, highs will once again top out in the lower 40s.

In the days ahead, much of Southcentral will see quiter and sunnier conditions. The only exception will be Wednesday into Thursday, as an area of low pressure moving out of the northern Pacific Ocean will take aim on the Copper River Basin and Southeast. With the colder air that’s in place across the region, many areas of the Copper River Basin will see moderate to heavy snow. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for the area for 6 to 12 inches of snow, with some locations near McCarthy seeing a wintry mix. This comes as a warm front associated with the storm moves through the region. As the winter season ramps up, now is the time to get in the winter mindset of driving and take it easy on the roads. While some wintry mix can’t be ruled out for areas west of the Chugach mountains, many areas will primarily stay dry. The biggest impacts expected for these areas will be cloudy and windy conditions through the day.

The same system set to impact the Copper River Basin will lead to widespread heavy rain for parts of Southeast. A flood watch has been issued for parts of the Panhandle beginning Wednesday afternoon. An atmospheric river will slam into Southeast, leading to rising waterways, isolated landslides and the potential for minor flooding. The heaviest rain will occur through the Northern Inner Channels, where some locations could see 4+ inches of rain through Friday morning.

Parts of the Slope are also gearing up for winter weather, as a storm moving through the Arctic Ocean takes aim on the region. Windy winds out of the west, 3 to 5 inches of snow and coastal erosion is all possible over the next 48 hours.

Looking ahead, another area of low pressure will build into Southcentral for the weekend. This storm will have a lot of warmer air associated with it and will work to displace the cold air locked in place across the region. As a result, there’s a chance for a wintry mix Saturday before the warmer air leads to a changeover across the region. Daily highs will once again warm back into the mid to upper 40s into the start of next week.

