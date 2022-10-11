Low crab counts force closure of crabbing seasons

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of Western Alaska have been shut down by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, according to a press release.

The decisions were made Monday based on trawl survey results completed by Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

Fish and Game said the 2022-23 red king crab season in Bristol Bay was closed due to counts that are below what the department deems sustainable levels, as was the snow crab season in the Bering Sea, a wider swatch of fishing waters off the coast of Western Alaska that also includes Bristol Bay.

Department officials said the decision was made with input from fishermen, harvesters, and community leaders that rely on the industry, and made the call with an eye on the future conservation of the crabbing industry.

“Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway,” the release stated. “With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance.”

Crab populations in the Bering Sea have declined in recent years, particularly snow crab populations, which have plummeted by as much as 80%, according to trawling numbers. Researchers have pointed to several reasons, noting shifting migration routes and the effects of climate change among them.

