Maker of Texas Pete hot sauce being sued for having non-Texas roots

A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce because it's not made in Texas.
A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce because it's not made in Texas.(Texas Pete via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce for the sauce not being made in Texas.

Philip White claims it’s false advertising because the hot sauce has no connection to the state.

Maker TW Garner Food Company is headquartered in North Carolina, where the sauce is also made.

He says he wouldn’t have bought the Louisiana-style hot sauce or paid as much for it if he had known that.

White argues it hurts smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.

He said he’s hoping a judge will grant it class-action status.

White wants the company to pay more than $5 million in damages and change the hot sauce’s name and branding.

TW Garner Food Company has not commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they...
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Flood advisory issued for area south of Trapper Creek
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
Governor Dunleavy helps with groundbreaking for new cruise ship dock in Whittier
$80M port project in Whittier will add cruise ship docks

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide exposure in Pa.
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe