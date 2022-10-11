Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles...
Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Gray News) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare caused more than two dozen children and workers to be rushed to the hospital on Monday morning.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.

A fire official said 26 people were taken to hospitals, and all are in stable condition, according to a Lehigh Valley News reporter on the scene.

The workers at the daycare made an emergency call after a child was found unconscious, WFMZ reported. When emergency crews arrived, their equipment alerted them to the carbon monoxide.

Several of those at the daycare were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, prompting a massive emergency response, as carbon monoxide can be a deadly gas.

Authorities said they were looking for the cause of the leak.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
Flood advisory issued for area south of Trapper Creek
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they...
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Traffic is shown at a standstill as investigators process the scene of a car accident on the...
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway identified

Latest News

Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Catch the moon and Mars together this week
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Tulsi Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from...
Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she’s leaving Democratic Party
The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires