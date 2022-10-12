Alaska Zoo relocates 2 orphaned bear cubs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two orphaned black bear cubs at the Alaska Zoo are going to a new home. The cubs will be shipped out early Thursday morning to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The female cubs, roughly nine months old, were found orphaned on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in June. Alaska Zoo Curator Sam Lavin said the zoo had been looking for a facility where the pair could have a permanent home.

“We know when they come in that they are going somewhere else, so we try not to really get attached,” Lavin said. “But we do a little bit.”

The Alaskan bears will be joining an orphaned Louisiana black bear named Sassafras, according to Liz Wilson, a keeper at the Audubon Zoo who is in Anchorage to pick up the bears.

Wilson said Sassafras is roughly the same age as the cubs. Unlike the Alaskan bears, which are shy and cautious, Sassafras is outgoing and seems to enjoy people.

“She lives up to her name,” Wilson said. “She is full of sass, she has a zest for life. She’s really engaging with her keepers, she trains well. She’s just a great exhibit bear.”

Wilson said it’s obvious that Sassafras also needs the company of her own species.

“She is looking to play and roughhouse, so we are definitely seeing those signs that she needs companionship with other bears,” Wilson said.

Keepers at both zoos are confident the Alaskan bears will do fine in Louisiana, but they will definitely have to make a few adjustments. For one, winter temperatures in their new home can be in the 70s. Wilson said it will be too warm for the Alaskan bears to hibernate, but they will have a beautiful exhibit to enjoy year-round.

“It’s very, very true to what Louisiana swamps look like,” Wilson said. “So there is the lagoon, really great green grass, a lot of trees that these animals can climb through. And our bear does like to swim, so we are hopeful these guys will have the same excitement for swimming as well.”

Wilson predicts the Alaskan cubs will be celebrities once they settle into their new home.

