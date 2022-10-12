Alaska Zoo relocates 2 orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned black bear cubs at the Alaska Zoo are getting prepared for a new home at a New Orleans zoo.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two orphaned black bear cubs at the Alaska Zoo are going to a new home. The cubs will be shipped out early Thursday morning to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The female cubs, roughly nine months old, were found orphaned on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in June. Alaska Zoo Curator Sam Lavin said the zoo had been looking for a facility where the pair could have a permanent home.

“We know when they come in that they are going somewhere else, so we try not to really get attached,” Lavin said. “But we do a little bit.”

The Alaskan bears will be joining an orphaned Louisiana black bear named Sassafras, according to Liz Wilson, a keeper at the Audubon Zoo who is in Anchorage to pick up the bears.

Wilson said Sassafras is roughly the same age as the cubs. Unlike the Alaskan bears, which are shy and cautious, Sassafras is outgoing and seems to enjoy people.

“She lives up to her name,” Wilson said. “She is full of sass, she has a zest for life. She’s really engaging with her keepers, she trains well. She’s just a great exhibit bear.”

Wilson said it’s obvious that Sassafras also needs the company of her own species.

“She is looking to play and roughhouse, so we are definitely seeing those signs that she needs companionship with other bears,” Wilson said.

Keepers at both zoos are confident the Alaskan bears will do fine in Louisiana, but they will definitely have to make a few adjustments. For one, winter temperatures in their new home can be in the 70s. Wilson said it will be too warm for the Alaskan bears to hibernate, but they will have a beautiful exhibit to enjoy year-round.

“It’s very, very true to what Louisiana swamps look like,” Wilson said. “So there is the lagoon, really great green grass, a lot of trees that these animals can climb through. And our bear does like to swim, so we are hopeful these guys will have the same excitement for swimming as well.”

Wilson predicts the Alaskan cubs will be celebrities once they settle into their new home.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shot of Muldoon where the hit and run happen police still on the scene
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they...
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Governor Dunleavy helps with groundbreaking for new cruise ship dock in Whittier
$80M port project in Whittier will add cruise ship docks

Latest News

The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Alaska Department of Fish and Game closes select crabbing seasons
Three council members were sworn-in to the Houston City Council during a special meeting on...
Former Houston Deputy Mayor offers more insight on sudden resignations
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks
City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations
The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of...
Low crab counts force closure of crabbing seasons