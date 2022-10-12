Artemis I moon rocket gets new launch date

Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying the launch until November.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - NASA has set a new launch attempt date for the Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The agency announced it will try again in the early hours of Nov. 14.

The uncrewed mission is just the start of a program that aims to return people to the moon.

Getting this first mission off the ground to test the rocket, spacecraft and subsystems has been a trying endeavor.

A series of issues, including a faulty sensor, a fuel leak and severe weather, has caused NASA to abandon previous launches.

The new timeline means the system could roll out to the launch pad as soon as Nov. 4 and return to Earth on Dec. 9.

