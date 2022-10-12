Dunleavy leads in latest fundraising in Alaska governor race

(from left to right) Independent former Gov. Bill Walker, Democrat Les Gara, incumbent...
(from left to right) Independent former Gov. Bill Walker, Democrat Les Gara, incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and Republican Charlie Pierce participate in a debate at the Egan Center.(Peggy McCormack)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads his challengers in fundraising for the latest reporting period ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

His campaign reported about $600,000 in contributions between Aug. 7 and Oct. 7, with nearly $920,000 available at the end of the reporting period.

Democrat Les Gara’s campaign reported about $400,000 in contributions, with nearly $520,000 available.

Independent Bill Walker’s campaign reported nearly $460,000 in contributions, with about $470,000 available.

Republican Charlie Pierce’s campaign reported less than $8,000 in contributions and about $6,100 on hand.

