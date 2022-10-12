Dunleavy leads in latest fundraising in Alaska governor race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads his challengers in fundraising for the latest reporting period ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

His campaign reported about $600,000 in contributions between Aug. 7 and Oct. 7, with nearly $920,000 available at the end of the reporting period.

Democrat Les Gara’s campaign reported about $400,000 in contributions, with nearly $520,000 available.

Independent Bill Walker’s campaign reported nearly $460,000 in contributions, with about $470,000 available.

Republican Charlie Pierce’s campaign reported less than $8,000 in contributions and about $6,100 on hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.