Expedited hearing for Dunleavy campaign finance violations set for Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expedited hearing for alleged campaign finance violations by the campaign to reelect Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been set for Friday at 1 p.m., following a meeting Wednesday by the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and 907 Initiative filed the complaint in early September alleging that the Dunleavy for Governor campaign improperly coordinated with the super PAC A Stronger Alaska, the Republican Governors Association, Strategic Synergies and Brett Huber to get Dunleavy reelected.

APOC Chair Anne Helzer claimed Wednesday that there was “reasonable cause” to think that finance violations between A Stronger Alaska and the Dunleavy campaign occurred, and set the expedited hearing for Friday on those grounds.

The 907 Initiative has previously been headstrong in its complaint on the matter.

“What we’ve uncovered so far shows a Governor who has little interest in following the law,” 907 Initiative Executive Director Aubrey Wieber said in a release dated Sept. 23. “These laws are in place to provide faith in our democracy, and I fear that we’re just scratching the surface of Gov. Dunleavy’s abuse of public dollars and breach of the public trust.”

