Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; Flooding potential for Southeast

Blizzard conditions will occur through Thompson Pass, where up to 18 inches of snow is possible
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick Autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The Winter Storm Warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the Eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.

There will be a sharp cutoff of snowfall totals through the day, as an area of low pressure moving through the Gulf of Alaska takes a more easterly track. This will keep the bulk of the snow fixated over Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin. As a result, areas east of the Chugach Mountains will likely only see some flurries into the afternoon hours. Should we see any accumulation, it will occur for the higher elevations of the hillside and into the mountains. If you have any plans that take you east along the Glenn Highway or along the Richardson Highway, go ahead and prepare for very difficult travel conditions. Elsewhere across Southcentral, caution should still be used on the roads for slick spots.

While parts of Southcentral gear up for the first true snow storm of the season, Southeast is gearing up for another round of heavy rain. The same storm impacting Southcentral will also lead to a surge of moisture slamming into the Panhandle. As a result, a flood watch has been issued for parts of Southeast through Saturday. The biggest impacts will be excessive runoff leading to rising waterways, windy conditions, and isolated landslides. It’s quite possible that parts of the Northern Inner Channels could see upwards of 5+ inches of rain before the end of the week.

As the storm dissipates, quiter and sunnier conditions will return to Southcentral. We’ll hold onto the chilly mornings, as lows dip into the 20s through Friday morning. Afternoon highs as a result will remain on the cooler side near 40. Things change this weekend, as another storm is set to move into Southcentral.

The aforementioned storm will impact most of Southcentral, with a wintry mix transitioning to rain as warmer air arrives. We’ll see highs at the start of next week climbing into the mid to upper 40s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

