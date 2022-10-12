Missing hunter found dead in Southeast Alaska

SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - A missing hunter was located in Southeast Alaska, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

At 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday troopers were notified of a missing hunter near Lake Diana, southeast of Sitka.

Oct. 10, Ryan Ruesch, 47, of Fairbanks became separated from his hunting partner and did not make it back to camp by nightfall, troopers wrote.

Troopers requested help from the U.S. Coast Guard to assist in the search in the remote terrain.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Sitka found Ruesch below a 300-foot cliff.

Ruesch was taken to Sitka where paramedics pronounced him deceased.

