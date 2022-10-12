Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead

Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled on the Parks Highway early Wednesday morning is dead, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The crash saw the driver get partially ejected from the vehicle at mile 38 of the highway, near downtown Wasilla. Troopers say officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say an investigation into the accident is ongoing and next of kin are still being notified.

Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
$80M port project in Whittier will add cruise ship docks
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

907 Sports
Grace Christian runner shows sportsmanship by helping teammate across finish line
Alaska Department of Fish and Game closes select crabbing seasons
Former Houston Deputy Mayor offers more insight on sudden resignations