Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled on the Parks Highway early Wednesday morning is dead, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The crash saw the driver get partially ejected from the vehicle at mile 38 of the highway, near downtown Wasilla. Troopers say officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say an investigation into the accident is ongoing and next of kin are still being notified.

