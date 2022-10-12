Winter snow and rain for Wednesday

Anchorage’s first snowfall has already melted
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low is pulsing north and will bring rain, wind and snow to southcentral, the interior and southeast Alaska Wednesday and Thursday.

Southcentral’s Copper River Basin, to the Eastern interior could see snow from as little as 2 to 4 inches, up to 12 inches, especially in higher pass areas. Winds out of the north are likely to blow 20-30 miles per hour.

Over the western Arctic coasts, high winds and snow are forecast, along with high surf. Water levels two to three feet above high tide line are expected. Winds will gust from the west 25 to 50 miles per hour and snowfall amounts are likely to be 4-to-6 inches.

And for the panhandle, moisture associated with this storm will edge east and set up a spigot of rain over the region from mid-day Wednesday to Thursday evening. Drier weather is expected Friday.

Hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Ketchikan at 57 degrees and the cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass with 9 degrees.

