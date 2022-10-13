Anchorage police searching for missing woman with service dog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman using a wheelchair and possibly accompanied by her service dog.

Kymberely Threasa Rohrer, 27, was last seen in Anchorage near 11th Avenue at Eagle Street in the city’s Fairview neighborhood. She is 5′7″ tall, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Rohrer has health concerns that make cold weather dangerous for her, and is not wearing appropriate clothing for cold weather.

She was last seen wearing black pants, no shoes, and a thin black top. She is using a wheelchair and carried a holographic backpack.

Rohrer’s service dog is named Ella and has a purple tail, and is trained to bring Rohrer to other people when she needs assistance.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rohrer should contact APD dispatch at 311.

