Anchorage police searching for missing woman with service dog

Alaska's News Source Anchor Tracy Sinclare brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for Oct. 12, 2022.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman using a wheelchair and possibly accompanied by her service dog.

Kymberely Threasa Rohrer, 27, was last seen in Anchorage near 11th Avenue at Eagle Street in the city’s Fairview neighborhood. She is 5′7″ tall, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Rohrer has health concerns that make cold weather dangerous for her, and is not wearing appropriate clothing for cold weather.

She was last seen wearing black pants, no shoes, and a thin black top. She is using a wheelchair and carried a holographic backpack.

Rohrer’s service dog is named Ella and has a purple tail, and is trained to bring Rohrer to other people when she needs assistance.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rohrer should contact APD dispatch at 311.

How to watch Alaska’s News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
Gun shots fired near West 56th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
KPTV file image
Missing hunter found dead in Southeast Alaska
Grace Christian runners getting across the line by any means necessary
Grace Christian runner shows sportsmanship by helping teammate across finish line

Latest News

Heavy snow, strong winds cause ‘difficult’ travel for Cooper River Basin, Thompson Pass
Heavy snow, strong winds cause ‘difficult’ travel for Cooper River Basin, Thompson Pass
Heavy snow, strong winds cause ‘difficult’ travel for Cooper River Basin, Thompson Pass
Blizzard conditions with poor to to no visibility to continue through early Thursday morning for Cooper River Basin, Thompson Pass
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some...
Hooper Bay community rebuilds after Merbok
State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases