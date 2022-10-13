Atmospheric river prompts Flash Flood Watch for Southeast

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An atmospheric river dropping large quantities of rain on Southeast Alaska has prompted a Flash Flood Watch and several other flooding notices from the National Weather Service.

Areas from Yakutat to Sitka are currently under a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until late Friday night. The National Weather Service lists watch as a lower designation of land hazards — below advisories and warnings — which are the highest designation.

“Excessive rainfall and corresponding runoff will likely result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations,” the weather service wrote. “Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain.”

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Taiya River near Skagway, and will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday.

“Flooding began around 10 pm, Wednesday, 12 October 2022. More than 3 inches of rain have fallen around the Skagway region. Additional rainfall of around 1 inch is expected,” the weather service wrote. “The Dyea road is is flooded between the Taiya River bridge and the McDermott driveway. The Dyea Road is closed starting at the Rifle Range access road.”

Yakutat is under a Flood Advisory until 7 a.m. Friday.

“Minor flooding is ongoing. Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible,” the weather service wrote. “Yakutat is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.”

Haines and the Chilkat River are also under a Flood Advisory until 7 a.m. Friday.

“Minor flooding is expected to begin Thursday evening, especially near the Chilkat River. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible,” the weather service wrote. “Areas around mile post 14 and 24 of the Haines Highway are the most likely place to experience minor flooding.”

Similarly, Juneau is under a Flood Advisory until 7 a.m. Friday.

“River gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain in the advisory area,” the weather service wrote. “This will cause minor flooding from overflow of poor drainage areas, especially near Mendenhall Lake and River, Montana Creek, Auke Lake and Jordan Creek. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible.”

