Fairbanks man dies after driving vehicle into deep water in gravel pit

Alaska's News Source Anchor Tracy Sinclare brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for Oct. 12, 2022.
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has died after driving a vehicle into a gravel pit with deep water in Fairbanks early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday a police officer attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla driven by 34-year-old Carl Ravenscroft near Airport Way and Market Street, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release.

Ravenscroft drove away from the officer attempting the traffic stop, and was believed by officers to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers followed the Corolla down Peger Road and an adjacent side road. Ravenscroft then drove the vehicle into gravel pit containing deep water.

Ravenscroft initially got out of the vehicle and attempted to swim to shore, but went under the water.

The Fairbanks and University Fire Departments attempted a recovery but had difficulty getting a boat into the gravel pit due to the steep decline from the roadway into the pit.

Fairbanks Fire Department recovered Ravenscroft’s remains later that morning.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for a toxicology screening and an autopsy.

Anyone information regarding this incident is asked to notify the Fairbanks Police Department at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or call 907-450-6550.

