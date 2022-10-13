Flooding potential remains in Southeast as heavy rain continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While things are quieting down across Southcentral, the Panhandle continues to deal with widespread rain. An atmospheric river continues to take aim on Southeast, where many areas have already seen well over an inch of rain. The rain combined with the runoff is leading to moderate flooding of the Taiya River near Skagway. While the flooding will stay below major flood stage, it is forecast to crest just under 18 feet. As rain continues to bring an additional 1 to 2 inches to parts of Southeast through the day, the threat for landslides and additional flooding remains.

Rain for Southeast will gradually come to an end through the day, as the rain pulls off to the south and east. This will allow for some dry time to return to the Panhandle through the end of the week, before more rain looks likely into Saturday.

From rain in Southeast to sunshine and cold conditions in Southcentral, it’s the tale of two different seasons across the gulf coast region. Clouds have quickly exited Southcentral through the overnight hours, leading to the coldest morning the region has seen since early April. Many locations are dipping into the low to mid 20s, with the potentail for some upper teens likely by Friday morning.

The stretch of cold weather in Southcentral stays with us through the first part of the weekend, before an incoming storm brings a push of warmer air. It’ll take some time to displace the cold air that has settled into Southcentral. As a result, another round of wintry weather looks likely for Saturday. Initially we’ll start off with some light snow, with a gradual transition to a wintry mix. It’s possible that enough warm air arrives above the surface that we could see a period of time with some freezing rain. This could lead to some difficult travel conditions across Southcentral.

We’ll continue the warming trend into Sunday and next week, as highs return back into the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. This will mean our predominant precipitation beyond Saturday will be rain, until the colder air makes a return.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

