Former police officer accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex, authorities say

A former Texas police officer has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say an officer has resigned after being arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

KLTV reports former Longview police officer Seth Estes Vanover contacted an undercover FBI special agent through an app known to be used by individuals seeking minors for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vanover sent the agent several messages that included lewd photographs of females who appeared young. Based on chatlogs, officials said Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

FBI agents subpoenaed information about Vanover’s username, phone and computers.

Authorities said they found that he used hardware owned by the city of Longview for his alleged interactions that included an iPhone, IP addresses connected with the Longview Public Library and his Texas address.

Officials said Vanover is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday and has resigned from his position with the Longview Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
KPTV file image
Missing hunter found dead in Southeast Alaska
Grace Christian runners getting across the line by any means necessary
Grace Christian runner shows sportsmanship by helping teammate across finish line
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Allure Day Spa and Hair Design closes doors after 30 years of business
Fairbanks Police Dept.
Fairbanks man dies after driving vehicle into deep water in gravel pit

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near South Korean border
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal