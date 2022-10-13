Pacific low brings snow-wind-rain triad

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A North Pacific low blasted parts of Southcentral Alaska with winds, snow, and rain as it pushed ashore Wednesday.

The storm prompted blizzard and winter storm warnings as it dumped snow on regional highways and roads. Driving was challenging, even dangerous in the Copper River Basin from Eureka-east and south. Visibility was near zero in some video images seen on Alaska 511.

Most of Southcentral Alaska will see the storm pass, and warnings and advisories lifted Thursday.

In the Eastern Interior, near Chicken, the alerts will last through the afternoon. Sunshine is expected for most of the region as the week comes to a close. Chilly nights in the 20s continue through Friday night.

Heavy rains are headed to Southeast Alaska in the coming days. The forecast for the region is calling for rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches in Juneau and near that for Haines — to more than 2 inches in Sitka and Petersburg through Thursday night.

