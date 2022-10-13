Provision to add beds at Sullivan Arena activated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s colder weather is prompting more people to seek shelter inside the Sullivan Arena. City Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said the shelter has been at capacity for several days, triggering an assembly-approved plan to add more bed space starting Wednesday night.

“Last night was the fifth consecutive night that the Sullivan Arena had reached 150-person capacity, so with that being said, we are going to surge to 200 today,” Johnson said. “We do know that last night there was about 49 people in the warming facility and there is a few open beds at Brother Francis that we are going to try and fill.”

Unlike last year — when a warming tent was set up in the arena parking lot — an area inside the Sullivan Arena is being used to bring people out of the cold. Johnson said people can spend the night in the area, get warm and eat snacks, but aren’t supposed to sleep there.

Johnson said increasing capacity will allow those who are currently in the warming area to actually have a bed.

The limit of people the assembly has approved for the Sullivan is 200, and then only under specific circumstances. Johnson said she expected to reach that number by the end of the week or as early as Wednesday night. More space should be available soon.

On Tuesday, Anchorage Assembly members approved leasing 55 rooms at the Alex hotel, which means up to 110 people could sleep there.

“We’re hoping the administration will implement that as quickly as possible so that we don’t have to worry too much about. If all of these other places are at capacity, what do we do,” Assembly Member Felix Rivera said.

Johnson said the administration will work to bring the Alex Hotel online within the next 10 days.

Assembly members also changed the way they’re going forward to try and move homeless people into the city-owned Golden Lion Hotel.

“We took the Golden Lion out as part of the emergency shelter plan,” Rivera said. “Because we don’t intend on using it as shelter. Instead, it is just part of a separate effort to turn it on as housing. It has nothing to do with the emergency shelter plan.”

Mayor Dave Bronson’s spokesperson Corey Allen Young said the administration needs more information on the type of housing the assembly intends for the hotel.

“Once that is identified we can help the Assembly know the Use classification and what zoning requirements must be met prior to becoming operational,” Young wrote in an email.

Both Johnson and Rivera said the administration and assembly are working together to resolve issues with the Golden Lion and hoped to have a resolution soon.

