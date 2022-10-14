Cyclist in critical condition after run-in with car in Northeast Anchorage

By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening in Northeast Anchorage.

Anchorage police swing shift officers responded to the intersection of Bragaw Street and Debarr Road shortly after 6 p.m. after a report of a biker being hit by a Suburban. Police say the man was biking south on Bragaw when he entered the crosswalk.

Police said the Suburban was driving eastbound on Debarr and had the green light when the two collided. Officers said the driver of the Suburban stayed on scene with officers while the cyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one in the Suburban was hurt and police said no arrests were made.

