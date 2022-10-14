A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre

A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The demolition of the Fourth Avenue Theatre began in early August, but on Thursday, city workers were finally making a lot of noise and progress.

“This seems to be the first day that you can really see demolition, I’m sure there’s been a lot going on that we couldn’t see,” Brent Howell, a longtime Anchorage resident, said.

The noise Thursday was causing many people to stop and snap photos of the historic building, and it even stirred the emotions of some.

“It’s a shame, I think the city will really rue the day that this building goes down because this is our historical center, and it’s going to be gone,” Sam Combs, an Anchorage architect, said.

“I just hate to see historical buildings being torn down,” Arthur Saucedo said while watching the demolition.

“It’s sad,” Howell added. “I mean it was inevitable, but it’s sad.”

A look back at the history of the Fourth Avenue Theatre

Although it means saying goodbye to an iconic Anchorage landmark, the demolition is also a part of a $200 million project called Block 41 — a project visualized by the theater’s owner, Peach Holdings LLC — which supporters say is an opportunity to transform downtown Anchorage.

Howell says he goes to check on the progress of the demolition and capture photos of the building in his free time. Like other longtime Anchorage residents, he has memories of visiting the theater when he was a kid.

“We went to movies there when I was a kid in high school,” he said. “I mean, it was the destination.”

“It’s been a place I’ve gone to my whole life,” Combs said.

Combs is a part of the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation, an organization that tried to save the 4th avenue theatre over the years.

“I wrote all the Assembly members, I wrote legislators, I wrote the mayor ... and nobody saved it,” he said.

Combs said the organization even sent a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare the theater a state historic site in an attempt to save it. In the end, the efforts were futile.

“Our children, and our children’s children, will never see this building and it’s beautiful inside, or it was,” Combs said. “It had a lot of history.”

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Missing hunter found dead in Southeast Alaska
FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Grace Christian runners getting across the line by any means necessary
Grace Christian runner shows sportsmanship by helping teammate across finish line
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
Duke Russell is making sandwiches for the Community Fridge in Mountain View
Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage man urges others to help

Latest News

Ben Stevens at an APOC hearing, Jan. 2007 (KTUU)
Ben Stevens dies at 63
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Cyclist in critical condition after run-in with car in Northeast Anchorage
According the Blood Bank of Alaska, they are in need of O Negative and O Positive blood...
Alaska Blood Bank faces critical need for O-positive, O-negative blood