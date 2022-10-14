Dimond dynasty lives on, Lynx 3-peat as flag football champions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dimond Lynx are the gold standard when it comes to pulling flags, carving up defenses and hoisting trophies.

The Lynx have won three championships in a row, giving them five titles in six years and 10 in the 17 years of Cook Inlet Conference flag football.

Watch the video above to see how they were able to pull off the 27-9 victory over South Anchorage in the championship game.

