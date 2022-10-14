Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage man urges others to help

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Duke Russell is a full-time Anchorage artist, but lately he’s been spending a lot of his free time doing something completely different. For months, Russell has been preparing food for people who are hungry and delivering it to them.

Russell has fed campers in Centennial Park and provided meals at a pop-up food event in Davis Park in Mountain View. For months he’s been making drop-offs several times a week to the Community Fridge in Mountain View, a place where anyone can go to pick up items they need.

Russell said he felt a calling to help others after recovering from COVID in late June and sensing his own mortality. He started making food to share and encourages others to do the same. Sometimes he gets donations, but Russell said that’s not really what he’s after.

“They give me money to buy the stuff you know, and I say OK,” Russell said. “You know, I’d rather them go out and start their own little mini-kitchen you know, because I think that’s the solution.”

Russell calls it “direct action.”

He wants people to roll up their sleeves and get involved. Russell said the Community Fridge Project in Mountain View is an easy way for people to help.

“This is a way in which you can be a part of the solution, and have a real personal stake in it,” he said. “Not only do the people appreciate it, but it means more to you than just cutting a check to a non-profit.”

The fridge, located in a small shed at 4119 Mountain View Drive in the parking lot of the Umoja CoWorking Space, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Russell said people can leave things in the unmanned area, which often get taken quickly. There’s always a need for more.

