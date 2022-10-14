Freezing rain could impact parts of Southcentral Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet this morning from Southcentral to Southeast, as we see a lull in the pattern ahead of our next system. Temperatures today will stay on the cooler side for many areas, with another day of highs near 40 for Southcentral.

While we’ll continue to see quiet conditions through the day, clouds will slowly increase into the evening hours. This comes ahead of our next system that could pose some issues through Saturday. The area of low pressure is currently near the Aleutians, where winds have gusted upwards of 50 mph. While winds won’t be as strong, areas through Southcentral could see some gusts as high as 30 mph through the day. The highest gusts will be limited to higher elevations, while those at sea level see sustained winds upwards of 15 to 20 mph.

Overnight into Saturday, moisture will increase through Southcentral. With temperatures remaining on the colder side, this will pose some problems for the first part of the weekend. The Copper River Basin is under a winter storm watch beginning Saturday, where 1 to 4 inches of snow and some freezing rain looks possible. Further west, areas from the valley down through the Kenai can expect a brief shot of freezing rain/wintry mix through the day, before warmer air leads to a rain changeover. Take it easy for most of the day Saturday, as difficult travel conditions will exist.

As warmer air returns to the region, the wintry mix will transition to rain. Highs through most of next week stay in the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

