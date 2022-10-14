The weekend brings a new round of stormy weather

Warming temperatures will also arrive
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A chill was in the air as Anchorage and southcentral was still yawning in the mornng.

Campbell Creek Science Center dipped to 17 degrees! With sunshine, daytime highs did reach the lower 40s.

Interior Alaska and west coasts will see partly to mostly sunny skies and very chilly overnight lows. Temperatures will drop to single digits in parts of southcentral and interior.

A flood warning remains in place for the Taiya River out of Skagway, and an advisory for Mendenhall River and Lake, Auke Lake and Montana and Jordan creeks in the Juneau area. Both are set to expire Friday morning.

The next low is rotating through the aleutians and will combine with moisture moving north in the Gulf of Alaska Friday, and become a potent mix of snow and rain on Saturday. As temperatures warm to 40s through the day Sunday and next week, rain is the more expected precipitation.

