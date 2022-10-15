Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman, who has been missing for ten days.

39-year-old Faith (Matthew) Rasmussen was last seen on Oct. 5, near 3600 Carleton Avenue, according to an online alert.

Rasmussen is a little over 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a fuzzy white coat with black hearts on it and was wearing red shoes.

Jessica Harvill, a family friend, said she appreciates people who have helped by putting up flyers and posting on social media to get the word out, about a community search party set up for Saturday morning.

“I would need to check the exact number but we have a couple dozen people out here — which when we first began planning this it was family and close friends,” Harvill said. The searchers met at Turnagain Elementary School in west Anchorage to begin their search.

Harvill said that Faith liked to walk and listen to music.

“She was such a happy, joyful person,” Harvill said. ”When she was last seen, she was heading out to a walk. We know that she had two main routes that she liked to cover, so we’re hoping to search those two routes just to see if we can find any evidence of what might have happened to Faith.”

“Please share Faith’s missing person poster on social media platforms. Get it out into the community, we have some photos of a jacket Faith was wearing. It was a fluffy white and black jacket that had a pattern of a cow’s hide with hearts. She was wearing red high-top canvas shoes. She had a black satchel with her. If anybody finds any of these items, please call APD at 3-1-1 and let them know because we know she had those on her when she was last seen by her family. We just want to say thank you to everyone who has helped for the search,” Harvill said.

Please call dispatch at 311, option 1, if you have information on those items or on the whereabouts of Rasmussen.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.